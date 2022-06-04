Photograph of Venice’s 'preschool parking' wins hearts online; check post here

The photo features almost a dozen of scooters of school-going children parked in a narrow lane, which is apparently a parking spot for the pre-school kids. The photograph left many Twitter users in awe, with several claiming that the scene was ‘adorable’.

The COVID-19 pandemic had not only put restrictions on the daily lives of children but also it had taken away some precious moments from their childhood. Due to the lockdown and pandemic restrictions, children getting addicted to phones and other electronic gadgets became a common concern of parents. But now after the restrictions have been lifted, many have heaved a sigh of relief as their kids will now be able to enjoy their school days with friends.

In several countries around the globe, parents have been seen gathering in front of the educational institutions with their kids on the very first day of the reopening of schools. The children, who are meeting their friends after a long time, also seem happy and excited.

Recently a photograph of such a situation has hit the internet and is creating a buzz among users. The photo has been captured outside of a school in Venice where a long queue of colourful kid’s scooters can be seen. The photo features almost a dozen of scooters of school-going children parked in a narrow lane, which is apparently a parking spot for the pre-school kids. The image has been shared by a computer scientist named Paul Graham. He has captioned the photo saying, “Preschool Parking, Venice.”

Check the photo here:

Since being shared, Graham’s post has garnered over 16,000 likes and received more than 1,000 retweets so far. The photograph left many Twitter users in awe, with several claiming that the scene was ‘adorable’. Other users have also shared some moments from some other preschool parking where the same scenario can be spotted in some other nations.

One of the users, a musician named Tim White noted that the photo reminds him of the parking garages in the Netherlands which are dedicated only to bicycles. While one person has tagged the photo as ‘the coolest thing on the internet’, another user has appreciated the way the scooters were parked in a proper queue and also suggested that adults should also learn from it.