In a hair-raising incident, a trip to an amusement park in the Philippines turned into a nightmare for a visitor after he was attacked by a crocodile.The 68-year-old tourist, Nehemias Chipada, had climbed into a pool to snap some pictures with what he believed was a 12-foot long plastic statue of a crocodile.

To his horror, the statue was actually a live reptile, who lunged at him and dragged him out into the water. The incident took place on 10 November at the Amaya View theme park in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines.

A video of the incident has recently surfaced on social media and gone viral. The 3.49 minute video shows Chipada being dragged by the crocodile, who has locked the man’s left arm in its jaws. Luckily, he manages to wrench his arm free from the reptile and climb out of the water. The clip ends with the tourist lying on the ground, bleeding from his arm.

He was rushed to the hospital by his family and staff members of the theme park. According to The Mirror, Chipada had sustained eight wounds on his left arm and thigh that needed stitches as well multiple fractures. A crocodile fang measuring three inches was also found lodged in his flesh. The 68-year-old required multiple surgeries to fix his fractured bones.

Chipada’s family blames the park for their negligence in putting up signs warning people to not enter the enclosure. However, they have declined to press charges against the theme park after both parties reached an understanding.

Bystanders said that they were terrified by the attack that took place in front of them. The person who shot the viral video, Rogelio Pamisa Antiga, said that “I wanted to help him, but I was scared and had no knowledge of how to deal with a crocodile attack."

Meanwhile, the park has denied any accusations of negligence. In an official statement, the park said that it would settle all medical expenses of Chipada.

It also claimed that the park had signboards and constant reminders by the guides that entry to the enclosure was forbidden.