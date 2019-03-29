Philippines news site chief arrested again over foreign ownership rules

MANILA (Reuters) - The head of a Philippine news website known for critical reports about President Rodrigo Duterte was re-arrested at Manila airport on Friday, this time on charges she had violated foreign ownership rules.

"I am being treated like a criminal when my only crime is to be an independent journalist," Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of news platform Rappler, told ABS-CBN news channel as she was led away by police.

Ressa was served an arrest warrant live on television over a libel case last month and spent a night in detention before she was released on bail. Legal actions against Rappler have drawn global concern about a free and open press in the Southeast Asian nation.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Paul Tait)

