Philippines accuses China of 'dangerous manoeuvres' near disputed reef

After another incident near a crucial feature of the South China Sea that has become a flashpoint between them, the Philippines accused China’s coast guard on Wednesday of harassment, obstruction, and “dangerous manoeuvres” against its warships.

On June 30, Philippine coast guard boats were helping a naval operation when they were “constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed by the significantly larger Chinese coast guard vessels,” according to Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela.

It happened on the Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged rock over which the Philippines claims sovereignty through a small contingent of troops living aboard a rusted World War II-era American ship that was purposefully wrecked in 1999.

However, China alleged on Thursday that the Philippine coast guard had entered its seas without authorization.

China asserts jurisdiction over nearly the entire South China Sea by drawing a ‘nine-dash line’ through the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that the boundary had no legal standing.

“The Chinese coast guard vessels carried out law enforcement activities in accordance with the law to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference.

PCG’s Tarriela said the Philippine vessels had to reduce speed to prevent a collision, but Wang maintained China’s actions were “professional and restrained”.

Tarriela did not say what the naval operation entailed. The Philippine military conducts regular resupply missions for the troops on the US ship, the Sierra Madre, including in February, when it accused China of aggression and directing a “military-grade laser” at of its vessels.

The shoal is located inside the Philippine EEZ. Tarriela described as “alarming” what he said was the presence of Chinese navy ships in the area, adding that raised “greater concerns”.