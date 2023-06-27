Bored but know how to code? Break world records the AI way

What would you do if you were bored and are a hardcore coder by heart? Well, you might be inclined to make something useful.

Or, like James Cozens, an engineering PhD student at the University of Cambridge, can do something completely banal and yet brilliant – break the world record for juggling using AI.

The 23-year-old engineer successfully set a Guinness World Record at Selwyn College in Cambridge, by juggling seven balls while riding a unicycle. The remarkable feat lasted for 16.77 seconds, surpassing the required minimum juggling time of 10 seconds.

Cozens developed a specialized software, and used a technique called “siteswap” to track, visualize, and simulate various juggling routines. These routines are represented by sequences of numbers that indicate specific juggling patterns.

Cozens, hailing from Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, explained that his undergraduate degree in information and computer engineering provided him with a valuable foundation for his juggling software.

Drawing upon the techniques and algorithms he learned during his studies, he was able to leverage his academic background to develop the software and identify areas where his juggling technique could be enhanced, leading to improved efficiency. The process has been both enjoyable and rewarding for him.

Furthermore, Cozens shared that his expertise extends beyond his undergraduate degree. He holds a PhD in statistical signal processing and machine learning, specializing in artificial intelligence. His doctoral research encompasses two main areas: generative music and multi-object tracking. The latter area, specifically multi-object tracking, has proven to be highly applicable and beneficial for the development of his juggling software.

“The whole purpose of the software is to provide a juggling analysis,” said Mr Cozens. “It provides information like technical analysis, offers technical advice and visualisation of the routines you’re performing. “So for me anyway it helped a lot trying to understand my efficiency as a juggler.” juggle champion.

