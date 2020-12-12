Pfizer vaccine roll out in 'less than 24 hrs', says Donald Trump after US FDA approves emergency use

In a video statement released on Twitter, Trump also said that the vaccine would be free for all Americans

Washington: President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization late Friday.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

Assuring that he had "made sure that this vaccine would be free to all Americans," Trump said the administration has already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country through FedX and UPS.

He further said that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

"We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line," said Trump. "This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations."