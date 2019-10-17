Petrol bombs thrown at police at Barcelona protest - police

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish police said Catalan pro-independence demonstrators threw petrol bombs at officers as protests intensified in Barcelona on Wednesday.

"Molotov cocktails launched at the police line," the Mossos regional police force posted on Twitter.

Demonstrators are protesting against jail sentences for nine leaders of a 2017 bid to declare the surrounding Catalonia region independent from Spain.

(Reporting by Luis Felipe Castilleja and Andres Gonzalez, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Wardell)

