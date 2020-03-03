Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.

The boost to Biden comes along with an endorsement from outgoing rival Amy Klobuchar, a day before 14 states vote on Super Tuesday, in an apparent bid to consolidate support behind Biden and stop U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

