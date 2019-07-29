Peruvian President Vizcarra proposes early legislative elections

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Sunday proposed moving up legislative elections and cutting his mandate for 2020, considering that Congress has not approved all his requested political reforms.

Vizcarra, in his traditional national holiday speech in Congress, said the proposal will be presented to Congress and must be ratified in a referendum.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)

