Peru's PM to resign as President seeks ratings boost - sources

By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva will step down from his position, three government sources told Reuters on Friday, as the country's President Martín Vizcarra looks to shake up his government and revive falling approval ratings.

Villanueva, in the position since last year and who was also Prime Minister in 2013-2014, has handed in his letter of resignation to the President, the sources added, asking not to be named because the news was not yet public.

Representatives for Villanueva and Vizcarra did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Peruvian media reported the resignation earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

