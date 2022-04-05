Peru imposes curfew in Lima to prevent protests over surging fuel prices

Scores of agitators, on Monday, took to streets to protest against surging prices of fuel and fertilizers, that happened due to the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Lima: Peru President Pedro Castillo Tuesday imposed a curfew in the capital Lima and a neighbouring port city after a demonstration on Monday that led to roadblocks and "acts of violence".

In a televised address just before midnight, President Castillo said, "The cabinet has agreed to declare a ban on the mobility of citizens from 2 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. of Tuesday 5 April to protect the fundamental rights of all people."

Scores of agitators, on Monday, took to streets to protest against surging prices of fuel and fertilizers, that happened due to the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The protested continued for the second week, meanwhile, the government is putting all efforts to ease the sky rocketing prices.

The government also deployed the armed forces to control the violent protests against inflation in the country.

The Peruvian government has said that the protests have become increasingly violent and as many as four people have been killed so far.

During the Monday's protest, people set ablaze toll booths and even scuffled with police near the southern city of Ica.

The situation turned grim last week after farmers and truckers blocked some main highways leading to Lima, that ultimately shot up prices of essential food items among others.

Meanwhile, President Castillo, who recently survived a second impeachment attempt by Congress, has decreased fuel taxes and increased the minimum wage to 10 per cent over the weekend to enable his countrymen cope with the fastest inflation in 24 years.

Fuel and wage woes

The United States embassy in Peru had issued an "alert" on the demonstrations earlier Monday, calling for Americans to "avoid the areas".

"Past demonstrations in Lima have turned violent," it said.

The multi-region demonstration was largely organised by the Union of Multimodal Transport Guilds of Peru, angered by a recent hike in fuel prices.

The government had eliminated the fuel tax over the weekend, and Castillo had also decreed a 10 per cent increase in the monthly minimum wage -- which would rise to 1,025 soles ($277) beginning in May.

But the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers, the country's main trade union confederation, rejected the wage hike, stating it is insufficient.

It has called on its affiliates to march on Thursday.

The embattled Castillo had survived an impeachment attempt by congress last week, the second time during his eight-month administration in a country with a recent history of ousting its presidents.

Inputs from AFP and Reuters