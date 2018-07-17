Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Peru declares 60-day State of Emergency on its border with Colombia to secure area affected by drug trafficking

World Agence France-Presse Jul 17, 2018 09:49:28 IST

Lima: Peru has declared a 60-day state of emergency on its border with Colombia in order to guarantee security in a region rife with drug trafficking.

File image of Peruvian Army. AFP

File image of Peruvian Army. AFP

President Martin Vizcarra on Monday said the measure was "because there are security problems" created by Colombian citizens crossing the border and there was a need to "reestablish the state's presence."

Police and armed forces used five helicopters and three planes in joint operations with their Colombian counterparts in the first patrol in the area, Vizcarra said. "More than 50 people were arrested, most of them Colombians involved in illicit drug trafficking," he said.

The region in which the state of emergency has been declared is the Amazon basin province of Putumayo, separated from Colombia by the river of the same name, a tributary of the Amazon.
"We're firm, we're clear, we're going to defend our sovereignty and our territory," added Vizcarra.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 09:49 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores