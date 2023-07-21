Perturbed by dog's 'barking', UK woman urges vet to euthanise him

In a surprising turn of events, Lucie’s Animal Rescue – a Thirsk-based rescue centre in North Yorkshire – disclosed details of how a UK-based woman decided to end her 2-year-old dog’s life, solely because it barked too much. Lucie Holmes, the centre caretaker, was approached by the woman and asked if she could take Markus, a mix of Patterdale Terrier and Labrador away. However, Lucie denied the request due to lack of space at the centre.

In a matter of hours, a local veterinary surgeon informed Holmes about the conversation with the woman about Markus’ euthanisation. Additionally, the vet clarified his rejection of the unusual prospect.

In an interview with the BBC, Holmes called the demand ‘disgusting.’ She further added: “I have not slept much because I am still angry. Dogs bark. It’s what they do.” Instead, she suggested to the owners that Marcus needed time and training.

Lucie’s Animal Rescue

However, the unusual request over the dog’s life didn’t sit well with the rescue centre’s caretakers. Finally, Holmes and her husband Sean took Markus under care, despite already sharing their home with nine other dogs and 34 kittens, all of whom needed homes too.

Sharing the details of the incident with her followers, Holmes posted a heartfelt note on her Facebook account. She mentioned how a woman approached her to re-home Marcus because he ‘barks’ at other dogs and people. In addition, the rescue center’s caretaker wrote how he had been there with the owners for just 5 weeks. The overwhelmed 2-year-old needed time and effort to settle into a completely new environment.

The woman also shared heartwarming posts about Marcus’ training at the shelter house with others. She added: “Barking is how dogs communicate, and express their fears, and excitement.”

Check out the Facebook post:

In another post, she urged people to think carefully before adopting a dog: “Take some responsibility and invest time in them. You chose them to be part of your family. Stop destroying them just because you cannot help them. It’s not their fault. Marcus, you are safe, and you are loved. You will never be treated so badly again, I can promise.”

A proud dog-owner, Holmes said: “A tail wag and happy sniffs. Believe it or not, no barking.” The caretaker thanked people on the dog’s behalf for being moved by his story and for generous contributions in his name.

Check out the post:

With over 26,000 Facebook followers, the non-profit organization (NGO) rescues and rehabilitates dogs, cats, rabbits among other small animals.