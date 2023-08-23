'Persistent' Chinese spy targets UK officials on LinkedIn, seeking classified information in exchange for money or trips

It has been revealed that a Chinese spy is persistently trying to gauge UK officials through the online networking platform LinkedIn, in an attempt to secure classified state information by offering cash rewards or trips to China.

The spy, operating under various aliases but frequently using the name Robin Zhang, has been preying on individuals within British security agencies, government employees, scientists, and scholars who possess access to confidential data or commercially valuable technology.

Zhang’s strategy involves soliciting state secrets in return for substantial financial incentives and business arrangements.

Over an extended period, he concentrated his efforts on the UK, managing his activities from his base in Beijing.

Regarded as one of the most active spies aimed at undermining the British state in a generation, Zhang resorted to creating fictitious security enterprises and websites to enhance his credibility.

He even falsely claimed to have received education at a prestigious London university, according to reports from The Times.

Zhang’s approach primarily revolved around building connections with officials operating in sensitive sectors such as science and technology, politics, and the military.

According to reports, he approached a recruitment consultant with an £8,000 offer each time confidential information about an intelligence services candidate was divulged.

Similarly, a former military intelligence officer was enticed with substantial monetary rewards for disclosing details about the nation’s counterterrorism network.

To safeguard Western spies from potential danger, The Times refrained from disclosing Zhang’s actual identity.

However, the report did identify several pseudonyms he used, including Zhang, Eric Chen Yixi, Robin Cao, Lincoln Lam, John Lee, and Eric Kim.

Zhang employed generic stock images or unrelated individuals’ photographs on his LinkedIn profiles, asserting connections with a security company based in Shanghai.

Described as “insistent and unprofessional” by a targeted individual, Zhang’s methods were reportedly successful due to the scale at which he operated.

His initial approach involved sending a generic introductory message, followed by offers of financial compensation for intelligence reports, invitations for trips, or business prospects.

Subsequently, Zhang would transition the conversations to WeChat, a Chinese messaging and social media platform, introducing the target to supposed colleagues or alternate aliases within his purported company.

In response, a spokesperson for LinkedIn stated that creating fraudulent accounts constitutes a clear violation of their terms of service.

They highlighted their proactive measures, such as the Threat Prevention & Defence team’s efforts to detect signs of state-sponsored activity and remove fake accounts using information from various sources, including government agencies.

The spokesperson also referred to their Transparency Report, which outlines the steps taken to ensure that LinkedIn remains a secure platform for genuine professionals to connect and engage.