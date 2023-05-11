‘Perfect storm’ of interconnected problems left more than 71 million people internally displaced worldwide

The number of internally displaced people reached a historic high last year as a “perfect storm” of interconnected problems caused tens of millions to escape within their own nation, according to monitors.

In 2022, there were a record-breaking 71.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), up 20 per cent from the previous year, as a result of the monsoon floods that soaked Pakistan and the war that Russia was waging in Ukraine.

According to a joint report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), 60.9 million new internal displacements were documented in 2022, with some individuals being forced to leave more than once.

That marks an all-time high for new internal displacements and an increase of 60 per cent compared to the some 38 million fresh displacements seen in 2021.

That number is “extremely high”, IDMC chief Alexandra Bilak told AFP.

“Much of the increase is caused, of course, by the war in Ukraine, but also by floods in Pakistan, by new and ongoing conflicts across the world, and by a number of sudden and slow onset disasters that we’ve seen from the Americas all the way to the Pacific.”

‘Very volatile’

Last year, new internal displacements from conflict surged to 28.3 million — nearly doubling from a year earlier and three times higher than the annual average over the past decade.

Beyond the 17 million displacements inside Ukraine last year, eight million were forced from their homes by Pakistan’s monster floods.

Sub-Saharan Africa saw around 16.5 million displacements — more than half of them due to conflict, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

The global internal displacement figures are only expected to grow this year, driven in part by fresh conflicts like the violence ravaging Sudan forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

More than 700,000 people have already become internally displaced by the fighting that erupted on April 15, while another 150,000 people have fled the country, according to UN numbers.

“Since the start of the… most recent conflict in April, we’ve already recorded the same number of displacements as we did for the whole year in 2022,” Bilak said.

“Clearly, it’s a very volatile situation on the ground,” she said, pointing out that those being newly displaced by the fighting were joining the ranks of more than three million people already displaced across Sudan.

‘Food security crisis’

While internal displacement is a global phenomenon, nearly three-quarters of the world’s IDPs live in just 10 countries: Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan.

Many of them remain displaced due to unresolved conflicts that have dragged on for years and continued to force people to flee their homes last year.

And even as conflict-related displacement surged, natural disasters continued to account for most new internal displacement, spurring 32.6 million such movements in 2022 — up 40 per cent from a year earlier.

NRC chief Jan Egeland described the overlapping crises spurring ever more displacement around the world as a “perfect storm”.

“Conflict and disasters combined last year to aggravate people’s pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, triggering displacement on a scale never seen before,” he said in a statement.

“The war in Ukraine also fuelled a global food security crisis that hit the internally displaced hardest,” he said.

“This perfect storm has undermined years of progress made in reducing global hunger and malnutrition.”

