World

People tired of hearing from Anthony Fauci about coronavirus, Donald Trump tells staff

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes

The Associated Press October 19, 2020 23:04:33 IST
People tired of hearing from Anthony Fauci about coronavirus, Donald Trump tells staff

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Florida on 16 Oct. AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he''d create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 23:04:33 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Donald Trump is running the kind of presidential campaign he likes, but not one he needs
World

Donald Trump is running the kind of presidential campaign he likes, but not one he needs

Away from their candidate and the television cameras, some of Trump’s aides are quietly conceding just how dire his political predicament appears to be, and his inner circle has returned to a state of recriminations and backbiting

Substantial majority of Indian-Americans support Democrats, 72% of registered voters back Joe Biden: Survey
World

Substantial majority of Indian-Americans support Democrats, 72% of registered voters back Joe Biden: Survey

There is scant evidence for the defection of Democratic voters towards Trump, contrary to popular narratives that have surfaced in the media ahead of the 3 November presidential polls

As US president Donald Trump recovers from COVID in hospital, a nation grapples for answers in dark
World

As US president Donald Trump recovers from COVID in hospital, a nation grapples for answers in dark

Physicians and administration officials have contradicted one another. They have contradicted themselves. They have moved and muddled the timeline of his first symptoms and treatments. They have given us every reason to wonder about a cover-up