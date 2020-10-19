People tired of hearing from Anthony Fauci about coronavirus, Donald Trump tells staff
Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes
Washington: President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.
Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.
Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he''d create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.
Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.
