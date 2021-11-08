People began to drown in other people: Eyewitness accounts at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert horrify people

The account by Seanna Faith McCarty details the chaos that took place at the music festival

Terrifying eyewitness accounts have emerged from the Travis Scott Astroworld music festival, after a stampede on 5 November, killed at least eight people and injured several others. One of the accounts narrating the chaotic scene has gone viral on social media, receiving over 1.3 million likes till date.

The Astroworld music festival, which had over 50,000 people in attendance at Houston’s NRG Park, devolved into a stampede when the crowd started pushing in towards the stage where Scott was performing.

The account by Seanna Faith McCarty details the chaos that took place at the music festival. According to the woman, as the first 30 seconds of the first track began to play in the festival, “people began to drown — in other people.” The attendees were crushed in the crowd, which led to breathing becoming “something only a few were capable of.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV7NkBiLf3L

McCarty also said that even her friend was stuck, and though they tried to escape the crowded venue, there was nowhere to go for the people. She added that the scenes of people falling down in amidst the chaos at the festival was like “watching a Jenga Tower topple”. She narrated how she and her friends tried asking security guards stationed at the festival for help, “but no one came”.

While McCarty tried to ask a cameraperson based on a platform for help, she was rebuffed by the man. A video of the incident has gone viral as well, prompting people to criticise the employee for failing to respond to the cries for help.

She was finally rescued after she called 911 from below the platform and was informed that a medical team was reaching the spot. She later bumped into two medical officers who helped her leave the scene.

Another eyewitness account, which horrified social media users, detailed a woman trying to back away from a person who was believed to be dead, but could not do so due to the lack of space around them.

A case has been filed against Scott and the rapper Drake for having “incited mayhem” at the concert, according to NDTV. Authorities in Texas have also started an investigation into the incident.