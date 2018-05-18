You are here:
Pentagon says no talk of scaling back U.S.-South Korea drills

World Reuters May 18, 2018 00:08:36 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday there was no discussion of scaling back future military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which have provoked the ire of North Korea ahead of a planned U.S.-North Korean summit.

Asked whether there was any consideration of scaling back future drills to bolster the prospects for negotiations, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told a news briefing: "There has been no discussion of that."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 00:08 AM

