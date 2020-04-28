Pentagon releases three videos of UFOs encountered by US Navy pilots to 'clear up' public misconceptions

The US Department of Defense has released three videos that show what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The UFOs were encountered by US Navy pilots.

The Pentagon said that it is releasing the videos “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid tweeted saying that the three videos “only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The US needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implication."

Reid added that the American people deserve to be informed. One of the videos was taken in November 2004 while the remaining two were captured in January 2015, the Department of Defence said in a statement.

I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

Two of the videos were published by The New York Times in December 2017.

According to a report by The Guardian, the third video was released by a media and private science group named To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science. It added that the release of the footage by Pentagon will add to speculations of humans having recently interacted with extra-terrestrial beings.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," ABC News quoted Defense Department spokesperson Susan Gough as saying.

Last week, a CNN report mentioned a statement where pilots have said that the Navy is updating and formalising the process by which reports of any suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities.

One of the Navy officials told CNN that they do not think that aliens have been flying in the US airspace.

