WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A military parade requested by U.S. President Donald Trump that had been planned for November in Washington has been postponed until next year, the Defense Department said.

"We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

