Pentagon officials say Trump's comment Iran a warning, will maintain self-defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Pentagon officials said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's comments on Iran were meant as a warning to Tehran, but suggested that the U.S. military would continue to abide by their existing right to self defense instead of any changes to their rules.

"The President issued an important warning to the Iranians, what he was emphasizing is all of our ships retain the right of self-defense," Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist told reporters at the Pentagon.

During the same briefing Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he liked the President's warning.

"Nobody should doubt, that the commanders have the authority right now to respond to any hostile act or hostile intent," Hyten said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul)

