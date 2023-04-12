Pentagon intel leak: UK, US special forces fighting Russia on Ukraine frontlines

London: Another big revelation from leaked US military documents indicate that 97 NATO special forces, including 50 from Britain, are deployed in Ukraine that is fighting Russian invaders.

As per the document, dated 23 March, the UK has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine, followed by Latvia (17), France (15), the US (14) and the Netherlands (1).

The US operators in Ukraine were among 29 Pentagon personnel, including defence attaches and embassy guards, a report by Declassified UK said.

The document, however, does not share details of where the forces are positioned or what they are doing.

UK has deployed over half of western special forces in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the conflict on 24 February, 2022, the UK government has been quite about its special forces being active in Ukraine.

The elite military forces of the UK in war-torn country comprise multiple units including the Special Air Service (SAS), the Special Boat Service, the Special Reconnaissance Regiment, and several other secretive military units such as the 18 (UKSF) Signals Regiment.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK embassy in Kyiv in June 2021 said its special forces had conducted training activities with Ukrainian forces.

A report by The Guardian said that the documents labelled “secret” have been created in February and March this year and contain updates about military operations, logistics, weapons deliveries and training of Ukrainian forces by the US and its NATO allies.

The report further said that the marking on the documents suggest they were prepared for senior US defence officials.

‘Serious level of inaccuracy’

The UK’s ministry of defence has alleged classified information had demonstrated what it called a “serious level of inaccuracy.”

“The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy. Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread misinformation,” the ministry tweeted.

In response to the leak of alleged classified US information: pic.twitter.com/WWFLOhbeeU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2023

The UK's Ministry of Defence, however, did not elaborate or suggest which specific documents it was referring to.

Where was Pentagon intel leaked?

The leaked documents that were posted on Discord, a platform used by gamers, are said to be part of a tranche of classified US military and intelligence files. The original source of the files still remains unknown.

The US authorities have launched a probe and a Pentagon official has said that the leak presents a “very serious” risk to national security.

A report by Declassified UK said that though some parts of the files appeared to have been doctored to minimise the number of casualties on the Russian side, the section on NATO special forces is the same throughout all versions.

