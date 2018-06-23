Pentagon indefinitely suspends some training exercises with South Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea have agreed to indefinitely suspend two exchange programme training exercises, the Pentagon said on Friday, in the aftermath of the summit earlier this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Jim Jong Un.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said on Friday.

"This includes suspending FREEDOM GUARDIAN along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months," White said.

The United States and South Korea earlier this week announced the suspension of planning for Freedom Guardian.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.