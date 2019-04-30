Pentagon approves 320 more personnel to Mexico border

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it would send about 320 Defense Department personnel to the border with Mexico in roles that would increasingly put them in contact with migrants, including driving them in vehicles and "monitoring" their welfare.

The Pentagon's statement said the latest deployment would alone cost about $7.4 million through September and broadly confirmed details of the deployment previewed on Friday

The U.S. military deployments at the border, which now include about 5,000 forces, are being closely watched by proponents and foes of President Donald Trump's politically charged immigration policies.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.