Pence takes aim at China on Hong Kong in major policy speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing "rights and liberties" in Hong Kong in a wide-ranging critique of Beijing's behaviour but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to "de-couple" from its main economic rival.

Pence delivered his second major policy address on China in just over a year, this one just ahead of a new round of talks aimed at resolving a bitter trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

(Reporting By David Brunnstrom, Matt Spetalnick, Alexandra Alper, David Lawder; writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

