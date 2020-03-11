Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

