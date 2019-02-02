Pence calls for end to Maduro government in Venezuela at Florida rally

DORAL, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, working to ramp up pressure to aid the opposition trying to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, told a Florida rally on Friday that the time for dialogue had ended and all options were on the table.

"This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action," Pence told a cheering crowd at a campaign-style rally. "The time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship once and for all."

The U.S. government has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and has called for other countries to do so as well.

Maduro, who began a second term last month after disputed 2018 elections, has said he would be ready for talks with the opposition and possibly third-country mediation. He has said National Assembly head Guaido's self-declared claim to the presidency is an attempted U.S.-backed coup.

Previous attempts at dialogue, including a round of talks led by the Vatican, have failed. Opposition leaders believe Maduro uses such talks to quell protests and stall for time, and have said they would only be interested in dialogue if it involved negotiations for Maduro's departure. [nL1N1ZU04Q]

Pence said the United States was prepared to work with the opposition-run National Assembly to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

"We are prepared to work with the provisional government of Venezuela, the National Assembly and president Guaido," Pence said.

"The American people will marshal our resources and the resources of nations around the world to provide millions in humanitarian relief."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander and Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Rosalba O'Brien)

