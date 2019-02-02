Budget 2019
Pence calls for end of Venezuela's Maduro government at Florida rally

World Reuters Feb 02, 2019 02:07:14 IST

DORAL, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, working to ramp up pressure for the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, told a rally on Friday that the time for dialogue had ended and all options were on the table to replace Maduro's government.

"This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action," Pence told a cheering crowd at a campaign-style rally. "The time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship once and for all."

The U.S. government has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and has called for other countries to do so as well.

