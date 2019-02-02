Pence calls for end of Venezuela's Maduro government at Florida rally

DORAL, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, working to ramp up pressure for the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, told a rally on Friday that the time for dialogue had ended and all options were on the table to replace Maduro's government.

"This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action," Pence told a cheering crowd at a campaign-style rally. "The time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship once and for all."

The U.S. government has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and has called for other countries to do so as well.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.