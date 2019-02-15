Pelosi threatens possible legal action over expected Trump emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Congress said on Thursday she might file a legal challenge if President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to secure funds to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, as the White House has said he would.

"I may," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said when asked by a reporter whether she would file a legal challenge. "We will review our options," she said, adding that Democrats would response "appropriately."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Thomas)

