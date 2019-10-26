Pelosi says judge's decision a blow to Trump's 'attempt to put himself above the law'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed a U.S. judge's order on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration should to hand over an unredacted copy of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report as a blow to the Republican president's "attempt to put himself above the law."

"Today's ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is another blow to President Trump's attempt to put himself above the law," Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"This critical court ruling affirms Congress' authority to expose the truth for the American people."

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

