Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day.

"I solemnly and sadly open the debate on impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duties," she said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

