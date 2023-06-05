Peace deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan possible by end of 2023 suggests senior Armenian official

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, a senior Armenian official suggested on Sunday that a peace deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan might be concluded by the end of 2023, putting an end to a decades-long war.

Moscow, Washington, and the European Union are all working individually to aid Azerbaijan and Armenia, who have fought two wars in the previous 30 years over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

According to TASS, Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said on national television that the conversations were intense.

“If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year,” he said.

Azerbaijan took control of regions controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. The enclave is internationally accepted as a part of Azerbaijan, however, it is mostly populated by ethnic Armenians.

Both sides constantly accuse the other of violating a 2020 ceasefire agreement.

According to TASS, European Council President Charles Michel will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in July.

