Pay £40 and buy a bottle of Buckingham Palace Gin with ingredients from gardens of Queen of England

The Buckingham Palace has decided to sell its own brand of botanical dry gin. “The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves,” said Royal Collection Trust in a release. The trust is a department of the British Royal Household.

The premium small-batch London dry gin will be available at Royal Collection Trust’s shops.

According to FoxBusiness, the new alcoholic beverage is made with an alcohol by volume content of 42 percent. The decorated bottle will cost £40 or around $50 for 700ml.

Those who want to buy the Buckingham Palace Gin can pre-order it online here. The delivery for now is only for the United Kingdom. It will be officially dispatched on 31 August and also served at official events at the Palace. The website has also mentioned that the gin is only available for customers over the age of 18.

The profits from the sale of every bottle will go to Royal Collection Trust, FoxBusiness reported. The trust helps to fund the upkeep and conservation of the Royal Collection’s exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes.

People reported that this is not the first time that the Royals are selling their tipple. Prince Charles already produces organic gin on his Highgrove Estate in Cornwall, while the Queen's Balmoral Estate in Scotland also distills its own single malt whiskey.

The report adds that the gin is also meant to be a financial lifeline considering the Royal Collection Trsut lost millions of dollars in funding since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Buckingham Palace and other royal homes to shut their doors to tourists.

As per Independent Online, the Queen's former chef Darren McGrady disclosed which drinks she enjoys. "She likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink," the report quoted McGrady as saying.