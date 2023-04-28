Pauper Pakistan’s PM will splurge on King Charles coronation even as public is caving in under bankruptcy

While Pakistan is witnessing food wars on its roads as inflation and shortage break the backs of people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will fly 6,000 thousand kilometres to London’s Westminster Abbey to attend King Charles III coronation.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Shehbaz will also participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders on May 5.

“He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in these celebrations,” Baloch said.

See royal family as friends of Pakistan

The Pakistan foreign office said that the people of the country have been looking forward to enhance relations with the UK.

“We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” the foreign office said.

Shehbaz had last visited the UK on last year in September and met King Charles III to offer his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Pakistan economic crisis

Pakistan is deep in debt and is doing every possible thing to unlock another tranche of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout and avoid defaulting, but the measures adopted by Shehbaz Sharif-led government have resulted in skyrocketing inflation.

The year-on-year inflation in March hit 35.37 per cent and hit nearly 60-year high.

The country’s deplorable state of economy is due to low forex reserves. The aftermath of last year’s massive flood is also making it difficult for authorities in Pakistan to meet the basic food requirements of the citizens.

In its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook, the Pakistan finance ministry in March warned that inflation is the country is expected to rise further due to a second-round effect of policy decisions made earlier to raise energy and fuel prices, the central bank’s policy rate, and the rupee’s depreciation to secure IMF funding.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan’s economy to the brink of collapse.

With inputs from agencies

