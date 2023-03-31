World

Pauper Pakistan to outsource 3 biggest airports as national carrier accumulates PKR 400 billion losses

The airports that will be outsourced are the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, and the Islamabad International Airport

FP Staff March 31, 2023 19:03:15 IST
Pauper Pakistan to outsource 3 biggest airports as national carrier accumulates PKR 400 billion losses

Representational Image. ANI

Cash-strapped Pakistan has started the process to outsource three airports in a bid to generate foreign exchange reserves, The News said in a report.

The decision has been taken by the country’s Economic Coordination Committee.

The airports that will be outsourced are the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, and the Islamabad International Airport, the report added.

The committee under finance minister Ishaq Dar kick-started the outsourcing process of three airports within the scope of the Public-Private Partnership Act-2017 to engage private investors/airport operators through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential, the report added.

The report also added that Pakistan’s aviation sector is struggling with the national carrier accumulating losses of nearly 400 billion Pakistani rupees.

With inputs from The News

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 02:43:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

Imran Khan asks judges to take cognizance of constitutional violations by govt to push back Pak elections 
World

Imran Khan asks judges to take cognizance of constitutional violations by govt to push back Pak elections 

Imran Khan said that the rule of law is the fundamental right of the nation. He urged judges to take notice of the government's moves. He said that Pakistan is going through a decisive phase. He also asked the legal fraternity to protect the Constitution

Pakistan: Adiala Jail fails to provide facilities to prisoners due to shortage of funds
World

Pakistan: Adiala Jail fails to provide facilities to prisoners due to shortage of funds

The issue was highlighted during a briefing given to Divisional Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha during his visit to Adiala Jail on Friday morning. The divisional commissioner visited the jail to inspect the condition of the prison and its inmates.

As country reels under inflation, Pakistanis feel pocket pinch in Ramzan month
World

As country reels under inflation, Pakistanis feel pocket pinch in Ramzan month

Rising food inflation in the country has hit Pakistanis particularly hard this year. The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by soaring inflation in the country. Tightened budgets have hit Pakistan's poorest hardest.