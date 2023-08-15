A recent investigation by a San Francisco daily has revealed that the expanding fleet of driverless taxis in San Francisco has become a place for sexual encounters among citizens.

The report, published last Friday, features interviews with four individuals who openly admitted engaging in sexual activities within the confines of the city’s autonomous cabs.

This revelation emerges shortly after California authorities lifted restrictions that previously confined the operation of autonomous vehicles to nighttime hours. The report highlights that such behavior was already prevalent before the regulatory change.

The interviewed participants, opting to remain anonymous, shared accounts of heated encounters within the unique space of the driverless taxis.

These rendezvous occasionally led to windows fogging up, a testament to the steaminess of their interactions, and some were even observed by other motorists sharing the road.

While the exact dates of these escapades were withheld as per the interviewees’ requests, the veracity of the incidents was corroborated by the publication. The rides occurred under the watchful eye of one of the two driverless car companies participating in the city’s self-driving initiative, and aliases were used to safeguard the riders’ privacy.

One of the interviewees, referred to as Megan, recounted her first experience of intimacy within a driverless taxi provided by General Motors-backed Cruise.

She recalled that she and her partner, who goes by the name Alex, engaged in passionate moments during their late-night rides, which were previously confined to the window between 10pm and 5am.

Alex, a more seasoned participant in these self-driving escapades, admitted to multiple instances of engaging in sexual acts within Cruise cars.

Despite the company’s efforts to record all trips for deterrence, this did not dissuade him. He confessed to varying degrees of intimacy, asserting that the absence of a human driver seemed to lower inhibitions.

Alex remarked, “It gets to the point where you’re more and more comfortable, and if you’re with someone, like a more serious partner, it can escalate to other activities.”

He candidly discussed his experiences, even mentioning how the fogging up of windows during passionate encounters posed an unforeseen yet somewhat amusing challenge.

Concerns about potential repercussions, such as being caught on camera or receiving a ban from the service provider, did cross his mind but did not deter his pursuit of these self-driving trysts. Despite such concerns, he continued to relish in his role as a pioneer of this unconventional trend.

Megan shared her unapologetic stance, recounting how her intimate encounter with Alex unfolded during a drive through Golden Gate Park, with even stage lights casting an inadvertent spotlight on their amorous endeavors. Other individuals also reported similar experiences of intimacy within Cruise vehicles, which have prominently visible interiors akin to fishbowl-like cabins.

In a curious twist, The Standard’s inquiry found that while Cruise vehicles were witnessing such intimate escapades, the autonomous taxis provided by Waymo, another major player, remained untouched by this trend. Waymo, backed by Alphabet, also employs video recording for passenger safety and support, but the observed activities seem to have flown somewhat under the radar.

Both Cruise and Waymo have established surveillance measures within their vehicles, aiming to ensure the well-being of passengers. While these recordings are usually reviewed in response to concerns about safety or other issues, the more risqué activities of passengers, such as those recounted by Megan and Alex, may have largely evaded attention.

As the investigation unfolded, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted in favor of granting driverless taxis the ability to operate around the clock. This decision marked a significant step towards making autonomous vehicle transportation a common reality, and the CPUC commissioner, John Reynolds, emphasized its potential to serve as a model for other states.

Despite the controversies surrounding these self-driving taxis, including concerns over safety and appropriateness, the autonomy of these vehicles continues to stir a range of opinions. Advocates praise their potential to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, make roads safer, and address environmental concerns. On the other hand, detractors highlight instances of malfunction and interference with emergency operations.

Waymo and Cruise, the two major players in San Francisco’s autonomous taxi landscape, have taken different routes in allowing their vehicles to offer paid rides.

Waymo cars now travel at higher speeds without human drivers, even in adverse weather conditions. Cruise, on the other hand, is limited to a lower speed within the city, reflecting differing approaches to balancing innovation with safety.