In an attempted show of unity, US President Joe Biden recently made a surprise visit to Ukraine, nearly a year after Russia invaded the country. Following this he also went to Poland. Biden also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda. While news of his visit to the war-hit nation is making headlines, a video is also going viral where an unidentified passenger was seen dramatically tumbling down the US government’s plane, leaving people wondering whether it was the American President himself who had a sudden fall from the jet’s stairs.

The video is reportedly of the aircraft carrying the US President’s entourage that landed in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday. As the clip plays, the unidentified passenger can be seen tumbling down by slipping past the other passengers, before hitting the bottom. According to The Daily Mail, the passenger is believed to be a female White House staffer.

The incident which was caught during the live broadcast of Biden’s arrival in Warsaw has gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views so far. Social media users also found resemblance with the infamous fall of Joe Biden in 2021. During his trip to Atlanta, Biden, while attempting to board Air Force One, fell three times before he could be saved by his associates.

Biden’s visit to Ukraine and Poland

During his visit to Kyiv in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While Zelensky thanked President Biden for his continued support toward Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the latter also assured that his administration would continue to send aid to Ukrainian forces.

Later, he also travelled to Poland to meet central and eastern European leaders. After meeting the Polish president, Biden discussed collective efforts to support Ukraine and further also thanked Poland for helping the US and other countries in facilitating military and humanitarian assistance.

