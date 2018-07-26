You are here:
Party of Pakistan's jailed ex-PM rejects election count amid rigging complaints

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 02:05:59 IST

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The party of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the eventual results of Wednesday's general election, alleging rigging during the counting process.

Sharif's party has accused the powerful military for weeks of attempting to throw the election to opposition figure Imran Khan, a former cricket star and anti-corruption crusader.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and brother of the ousted prime minister, early on Thursday rejected the counting process as results were still trickling out and no winner had been declared but projections showed a strong lead for Khan.

"We reject this result," Shehbaz Sharif said.

(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 02:05 AM

