'Partnership between India, Guyana holds new possibilities', says EAM Jaishankar

Georgetown (Guyana): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India and Guyana’s partnership holds new possibilities during an address at India-Guyana Business Round Table.

The minister also highlighted the new focus areas brought up by both countries earlier.

“Underlined that the new focus areas agreed to by President Ali and PM Modi-energy, health and pharma, development partnership & capacity building, agriculture, innovation, technology and defence and infrastructure will be the drivers of our ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table. Appreciate participation of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister Ashni Singh & Public Works Minister Deodat Indar. The presence of a @FollowCII delegation is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with Latin America. pic.twitter.com/JhtBL1Wd1l — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 23, 2023

He added, “My presence here is intended to take forward the momentum created by the visits of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo recently. Strong economics will complement shared values in taking our partnership to a new level.”

The Round Table meeting also saw the attendance of delegations from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jaishankar said.

CII is a premier business association, which partners with Indian Industry, government and civil society to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit. The EAM was received by Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd in the Guyanese capital of Georgetown.

The EAM is expected to go to Panama next where he will call on the top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.