Parliament elects Kurdish politician Barham Salih president of Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament elected on Tuesday veteran Kurdish politician Barham Salih president, two lawmakers told Reuters and state television announced.

"Today is a remarkable day for Iraq. Democracy won," said lawmaker Rebwar Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the party that nominated Salih, who won the votes of 219 lawmakers, according to state television.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

