Paris Louvre museum closes until further notice due to coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - The Louvre museum in Paris said on Friday it would close from 1700 GMT until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The French government has moved to ban public gatherings of more than 100 people in order to stop the spread of the epidemic.

