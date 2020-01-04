Paris knife attacker had mental health issues, Koran found on him - prosecutors

PARIS (Reuters) - A Koran was found in the bag of a man shot dead by French police on Friday after he went on rampage with a knife in a park near Paris, killing one person and wounding two others.

A spokesman for the prosecutor whose office is handling the case said the attacker was under medication for mental health issues which had led him to be hospitalised in recent months.

"There is no evidence at this stage suggesting he was radicalised," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sandra Maler)

