You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Paris knife attacker claims allegiance to Islamic State in video released by group; deadly attack killed 1, injured 4 on Sunday

World PTI May 14, 2018 09:26:34 IST

The Islamic State, which has claimed the deadly knife attack in Paris this weekend, released a video on Monday of a young man it claims was the attacker pledging allegiance to the jihadi group.

Scientific police officers investigate after a knife attack in central Paris on Saturday. AP

Scientific police officers investigate after a knife attack in central Paris on Saturday. AP

The Islamic State propaganda agency Amaq posted the video online using Telegram, featuring a young man wearing a hood with only his eyes exposed as the lower part of his face is covered by a black cloth.

Speaking in French, he vows allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The attack in central Paris on Saturday night by a knifeman, later shot dead by police, left one person dead and four wounded.

"The author of this knife attack in Paris is a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation had been carried out in retaliation against the states in the coalition," said a "security source" at Amaq, referring to the international forces including France which are fighting jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

The attacker killed at the scene by French police has been identified as Khamzat Azimov, a 20-year-old French citizen born in Chechnya who had been on two watchlists for suspected Islamist extremism.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 09:26 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores