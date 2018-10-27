You are here:
Parcel bomb suspect charged with five federal crimes, in FBI custody - Sessions

World Reuters Oct 27, 2018 01:07:05 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday that Cesar Sayoc, the suspect in a raft of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and others, is in the custody of the FBI and has been charged with five federal crimes.

Sayoc faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty, Sessions said at a press conference announcing the charges.

"We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially political violence," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 01:07 AM

