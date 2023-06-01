Noble Haskell, a US resident, was known for his athletic prowess before he became a victim of circumstances. In June 2021, he was paralysed after a serious car accident. He was told that he would never be able to walk again. Despite this, Haskell persevered in his efforts and even decided to continue with his studies.

Noble Haskell is now a graduate. The internet was left teary-eyed watching a video of Haskell’s high school graduation ceremony. In the video, the former athlete went on stage with the help of a walking stick to receive his diploma. A Twitter account named GoodNewsCorrespondent tweeted the video and wrote, “Noble Haskell, a student who is quadriplegic, WALKS to receive his diploma! Noble, a cross-country athlete, broke his neck in a car accident in June of 2021. He was determined to run again. He was voted Outstanding Student of the Year!”

Take a look at the video:

As Haskell stepped forward to collect his certificate, teachers and classmates gave him a standing ovation. The video has received more than 9 lakh views. It also attracted many likes and heartfelt comments on social media. A user wrote, “Y’all better stand up and cheer for that young man!”

Y’all better stand up and cheer for that young man! — Jenn ☮️ (@jenndc1976) May 31, 2023

Another user wrote, “There is great dignity and nobility in his achievement. I salute him.”

There is great dignity and nobility in his achievement. I salute him. — 🌹Weegie ☘️ (@onefussyone) May 31, 2023

“His parents picked the right name for him! He does present as a noble figure to be admired & lifted up as someone to try to be like,” wrote one while appreciating the young man’s courage.

His parents picked the right name for him! He does present as a noble figure to be admired & lifted up as someone to try to be like. — Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) May 31, 2023

In an interview with 9News, Hakell discussed his recovery. He said, “It’s hard to see the progress day by day, but then when you start to look back, you see the huge strides we’ve taken with things like my walking, things like my balance, and just things like being able to stand up for periods of time. To be able to get here, took a lot of hard work.”

Hakell’s family is organising a “5K Walk/Run” in order to raise money for his therapy. The event will charge only $5 to participate and additional donations will be accepted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.