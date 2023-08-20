Paraguay's new foreign minister vows to preserve ties with Taiwan

Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez told AFP that Paraguay’s new government will preserve ties with Taiwan at the expense of its relationship with China.

Paraguay is the only South American country to have diplomatic recognition with Taiwan and one of just 13 countries worldwide.

China regards democratic Taiwan as a part of its territory that must be retaken one day.

It does not allow nations to recognise both Beijing and Taipei under its ‘One China’ policy.

“We have no problem relating to mainland China as long as it is without conditions,” Ramirez said Friday, three days after Paraguay President Santiago Pena was inaugurated.

“And China establishes conditions, such as breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and Paraguay does not accept that,” added Ramirez, an economist who previously served as foreign minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The relationship with Taiwan is not only based on tradition, but on institutional democratic values,” he said.

Taiwan’s vice president, William Lai, the frontrunner in next year’s presidential race and a strong opponent of Beijing’s claims to the island, attended Pena’s inauguration ceremony last Tuesday.

Lai made two stops in the United States, one in New York on his route to Paraguay and the other in San Francisco on his way back to Taipei, which incensed Beijing.

Since the two separated following a civil war in 1949, Latin America has been a crucial diplomatic battleground for China and Taiwan.

Honduras became the latest country to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing in March.

Israel and Venezuela embassies

Ramirez also said he would move to normalize Paraguay’s relations with Israel and Venezuela.

Paraguay is preparing to reopen embassies in Jerusalem and Caracas, he said.

Paraguay moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018.

But after then President Mario Abdo took office a few months later, the embassy was moved back to Tel Aviv, angering Israel which reacted by closing its embassy in Asuncion.

Paraguay broke off relations with Venezuela in January 2019, in rejection of the swearing-in as president of Nicolas Maduro.

At the time, most Latin American countries, as well as the United States and the European Union, did not recognize the validity of the elections in which Maduro had been reelected.