Papua rebels holding New Zealand pilot hostage claim to have killed at least 13 Indonesian soldiers

New Delhi: Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region say they have killed at least 13 Indonesian military soldiers after the army sent troops in search of captured New Zealand pilot, Phillip Mehrtens, who was taken hostage in February.

According to a report in CNN, The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said its soldiers attacked two Indonesian military posts in the Yal and Mugi districts in Nduga Regency over the weekend, according to a statement.

Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s Papua province released more photos and videos in March appearing to show the New Zealand pilot they took hostage in February is alive.

In a video distributed in March by rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom, a man wearing a blue jacket is identified as Philip Mark Mehrtens of Christchurch, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air who was abducted by independence fighters from the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement. He sat at a wooden block on the ground surrounded by separatists holding various weapons, with the morning star flag that is a separatist symbol.

Mehrtens was instructed to read a statement from a piece of paper he held. He said foreign pilots weren’t allowed to work or fly in Papua until it is independent, and that the Free Papua Movement requested the United Nations mediate independence negotiations.

The video distributed by the rebel group is part of their propaganda, regional military commander Brig. Gen. Juinta Omboh Sembiring said in March.

“It strengthens our analysis of the condition of the pilot, that the pilot is still alive. And we will continue to try to find and save him,” Sembiring said. He said military forces have mapped out and stopped some of the group’s members in the region.

In a separate video, Mehrtens delivered a message to his family asking them to not worry too much, as he has been taken care of and had enough food and water. He also requested his salary be sent directly to his wife.

Another video shows Egianus Kogoya, the leader of the separatist group reading out demands.

“We ask the U.N. Security Council to mediate the armed conflict between West Papua Liberation Army and the Indonesian Military in Papua,” Kogoya said in the video.

The group also asked New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, the U.S., France, China and Russia to stop supporting military cooperation to Indonesia.

