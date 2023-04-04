Vacation with caution: Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft systems deployed near Vladimir Putin's Sochi residence

New Delhi: A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system was reportedly deployed in the settlement of Krasnaya Polyana close to the city of Sochi in Russia, which is the location of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s covert residence.

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team released a picture of the self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon amidst mountains. They discovered that the Pantsir-S1 is situated in Krasnaya Polyana, the favourite vacation spot for Putin, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

A 20-hectare facility with a helipad and private lift with VIP cabins is located one kilometre from the missile defence system. According to official documents, Gazprom, a multinational energy company with a majority stake owned by Russia, owns the facility.

Putin, however, reportedly goes skiing at his private residence, according to Navalny LIVE, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

On 20 January, the independent Russian news source Meduza claimed that air defence systems had reportedly been spotted ten kilometres from Putin’s home in Novo-Ogaryovo, a city in the Moscow Oblast.

Earlier it was reported that air defence systems were set up on the rooftops of several Moscow buildings. They were specifically positioned on the roof of a business centre in Teterinsky Lane, on the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the City of Moscow, and on the Ministry of Defence’s building.

Also Read: Pantsir defensive missile systems appear on Moscow rooftops

The installation of the air defence systems prevents the Kremlin from being approached from any direction, as Navalny LIVE pointed out.

In January, Kyiv Independent reported that after several drone attacks on Russian military airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, located around 730 kilometres southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine, photos and videos of air defence systems on the rooftops of Moscow buildings surfaced.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.