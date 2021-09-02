Panjshir resistance force says fight against Taliban will continue after talks fail

The province continues to be the only in the country that is out of the militant group’s control

The resistance force in Afghanistan's northeastern province Panjshir said that they will continue fighting against the Taliban as the negotiations between them and the insurgents failed to yield any results, news agency ANI reported.

The Taliban on Wednesday said that the negotiations with the leaders of the Panjshir province have gone in vain as it is the only province that is still out of the Taliban's reach in the country.

Taliban's commission for guidance and encouragement's head Mullah Amir Khan Motaqi said that negotiations with the tribal elders and leaders failed and asked the people of Panjshir province to motivate their leaders, Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported.