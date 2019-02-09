Palestinian presence at Middle East meeting not a negotiation: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Palestinian officials have been invited to a U.S. conference on the Middle East hosted by Poland next week where White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will discuss plans for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
The senior administration official told reporters the event was "not a negotiation but a discussion" on Middle East peace.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 00:07:18 IST